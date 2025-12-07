These Are My Top 5 Ride-Or-Die Apps For Windows

Frustrated with the best note-taking apps out there these days? You're not alone. Notion is beautiful, but its notes don't save automatically offline. Apple Notes is minimalistic and straightforward, but Apple-only. Obsidian is an awesome second brain, but the built-in syncing costs $4 a month. You get the idea. Joplin is, in my view, the best cross-platform note-taking app — and the best notes app on Windows — because it does virtually everything right.

Joplin is 100% free to use, open-source, and powerful, supporting any number of formatting options, attachments, and some notes collaboration. It's got a built-in web clipper, plug-ins, custom themes (for the app and the editors), and support for Markdown as well. It uses end-to-end encryption to keep your notes safe (surprisingly uncommon for notes apps) and it works on all major platforms. Perhaps best of all is that Joplin is built to sync itself with your cloud service of choice. So if you're already paying for Dropbox or OneDrive, Joplin will put the notes folder there so you can open files seamlessly on other devices — and enjoy the security of your chosen cloud provider.

Joplin does have a paid syncing plan, but it's not obligatory and allows you to self-host instead if you prefer. The only real downside I can think of with Joplin is that note syncing is not instant; syncing happens at automatic 5-minute intervals, so you'll have to get into the habit of clicking the synchronization button more frequently if you find yourself jumping between Windows and other instances of the app. Thankfully, Joplin has a pretty good system for catching and fixing conflicting copies.