This Is The Highest-Capacity USB Thumb Drive You Can Buy Right Now

As digital files grow larger—think 4K footage, game libraries, and complex project files—the need for ultra-high-capacity USB drives has become more common. We already have 1TB and 2TB USB drives becoming the norm for everyday users, offering a balance of portability and storage that just a few years ago was only found in external hard drives.

Advertisement

But if you want the highest-capacity USB thumb drive that's currently available from a reputable brand, the Oyen Digital Dash Pro 4TB is it. This isn't some sketchy listing from a no-name vendor claiming 64TB for $20. It's a real 4TB drive using 3D TLC NAND, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and a Phison E21 controller; all designed for fast, stable performance. The Dash Pro can hit speeds up to 1050 Mbps when connected via USB-C, USB 3.2, or Thunderbolt 3/4. That puts it closer to portable SSD performance than traditional thumb drives.

The build quality is solid, too. It has a durable aluminum housing that dissipates heat and protects the internals. It also comes preformatted with exFAT and includes a USB-A to USB-C adapter, a USB extender, and a lanyard. At $409, it's not cheap, but it's also not a scam.

Advertisement