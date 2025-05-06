This Is The Highest-Capacity USB Thumb Drive You Can Buy Right Now
As digital files grow larger—think 4K footage, game libraries, and complex project files—the need for ultra-high-capacity USB drives has become more common. We already have 1TB and 2TB USB drives becoming the norm for everyday users, offering a balance of portability and storage that just a few years ago was only found in external hard drives.
But if you want the highest-capacity USB thumb drive that's currently available from a reputable brand, the Oyen Digital Dash Pro 4TB is it. This isn't some sketchy listing from a no-name vendor claiming 64TB for $20. It's a real 4TB drive using 3D TLC NAND, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and a Phison E21 controller; all designed for fast, stable performance. The Dash Pro can hit speeds up to 1050 Mbps when connected via USB-C, USB 3.2, or Thunderbolt 3/4. That puts it closer to portable SSD performance than traditional thumb drives.
The build quality is solid, too. It has a durable aluminum housing that dissipates heat and protects the internals. It also comes preformatted with exFAT and includes a USB-A to USB-C adapter, a USB extender, and a lanyard. At $409, it's not cheap, but it's also not a scam.
Why the 4TB Dash Pro is a safer bet than TeamGroup's vaporware
Back in 2023, TeamGroup announced a 2TB USB drive at Computex that would have been the biggest on the market, if it ever launched. But as of now, it still hasn't shown up for sale. Meanwhile, the Dash Pro is shipping and has been verified by users and reviewers alike. TeamGroup's unreleased C231 promised speeds up to 1,000MB/s, plus a stylish push-and-slide design. But with a vague release window and price estimates floating near $190, it's still theoretical.
On paper, TeamGroup's offering looks slick. It uses USB 3.2 Gen 2, has a sleek metal shell, and boasts a compact footprint. But paper specs don't move data. Oyen's Dash Pro, on the other hand, is available in multiple capacities (1TB, 2TB, 4TB) and already has a three-year warranty in place. For people who actually need large-capacity storage today (not someday in the future), Oyen is the only real game in town.
There's also the issue of fakes. Too many flash drives with promised huge capacities on marketplaces like eBay, Amazon, or AliExpress are scams with spoofed firmware. They show 2TB in Windows but can't store even 200GB without corrupting files. If you care about your data, don't take that risk, especially considering that the fake being a kill stick is a genuine possibility.
Should you buy one? Only if you really need that much portable storage
The 4TB Dash Pro is impressive, but not for everyone. If you mostly move small files or just need extra storage for a few movies or photos, a 1TB drive like the SK Hynix Tube T31 or Buffalo SSD-PUT makes more financial sense. The Buffalo, for example, offers 2TB at around $115 with decent speeds, though it's bulkier and has a plastic shell.
But there are other uses for a USB flash drive than just file storage. If you work with raw 4K footage, uncompressed audio, or VM disk images, 4TB in a single stick can change your workflow. No cloud sync delays, no tethered external SSDs. Just plug it in and go. It's also ideal for pros traveling light who still need full backups or live bootable environments with room to spare.
For everyday users, this much storage is overkill. But for power users or professionals who max out a 1TB drive in a week, the Dash Pro earns its price tag. Just make sure your device supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 or Thunderbolt 3+ (you can sometimes figure it out using the color of the port) to get the most out of it, otherwise, you're paying for speed you can't use.