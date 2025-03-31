When you think of USB sticks, you probably see them as portable storage devices. However, they can also serve other useful purposes beyond just storage. That said, not all of these uses are harmless. A seemingly ordinary-looking USB stick could destroy a computer within seconds after being plugged in. These malicious devices are known as "USB Kill Sticks" or "USB Killers."

The way a USB Killer works is simple. When you plug it into a device, it rapidly charges and discharges capacitors within the device to deliver a series of high-voltage electrical surges — damaging the connected hardware. The consequences can be severe; in 2019, for example, the Department of Justice announced that a man had been charged with causing $58,000 to computer hardware at a college in New York using a USB killer.

These USB Kill sticks can destroy almost any USB-compatible device, including computers, smart TVs, smartphones, and even high-end gaming consoles. However, the extent of the damage varies depending on the device. For instance, a USB Kill stick doesn't seem to destroy Apple's MacBook Air M2 entirely, but it does render its ports unusable.

