Why Are Some USB Ports Black? Here's What It Means

Although black USB 2.0 ports are slower than the latest USB 3.x ports, you'll still find them on some modern-day laptops and computers. This is because they are perfectly capable of handling peripherals like keyboards, mice, cameras, printers, and legacy hardware. You'll also find black USB ports on TVs, as they are sufficient for connecting external storage devices, media players, and other accessories.

Advertisement

In terms of power output, a USB 2.0 port provides a maximum current of 0.5A. This makes it suitable for powering small devices like a Fire TV Stick but insufficient for high-power devices like smartphones or tablets that require more power. If you have the option, it's best to use a USB 3.0 or higher port for charging devices or transferring large files.

Keep in mind that USB port colors don't follow a universal standard. So, manufacturers can use different colors regardless of a port's capabilities. Hence, it's always a good idea to refer to the product manual to confirm the exact specifications of the USB ports on a device.