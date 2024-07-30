Windows File Explorer Not Responding? Here's How To Fix It

File Explorer is an essential Windows OS component that allows users to manage files and folders on their computers. However, sometimes, it might not respond as expected, causing frustration. This is a common Windows problem caused mainly by glitches in the Explorer process or the lack of available memory to launch File Explorer.

There could be various other causes, too. If you have joined the Windows Insider Program, you will likely face such errors due to the unstable updates. Some users install and use third-party file explorer apps for better personalization. This can lead to conflicts with the Windows File Explorer, resulting in unresponsiveness. Other than that, if the system files required to launch File Explorer are corrupted or missing due to malware attacks or some other reasons, it will not respond as expected.

If you are facing this problem, there are various solutions you can try to fix it. You just need to have the administrator rights to perform troubleshooting.