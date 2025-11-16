5 Free Apps You Should Install As Soon As You Upgrade To Windows 11

Microsoft PowerToys has been Windows secret weapon for decades, yet for some reason it isn't pre-installed. Microsoft describes it as "utilities for power users." That might have been true back in the day, but in its current state, this is a must-have for any user, since many of its features improve Windows 11. Basically, this is a one-stop shop to toggle on a bunch of special settings that you won't find elsewhere.

Advanced Paste is one example. Once enabled, pressing Win + Shift + Y brings up settings for how you'd like to output the copied text. For example, you can remove all the formatting and insert plain text, or copy it straight to a .txt file. Awake prevents your computer from automatically sleeping when it needs to be active; New+ lets you create specific file templates on the fly. The list goes on, and it's large. Admittedly, a lot of PowerToys' utilities are truly for power users, but I'd say at least a third of them will come in handy for people who aren't tech savvy.

Several of the utilities bring macOS's best features to Windows. Peek gives you that macOS Quick Look ability by pressing Ctrl + Spacebar; Run is a decent stand-in for the macOS Spotlight; Text Extractor lets you drag a box over some uncopyable text (like text in a YouTube video) and add it to your clipboard, similar to macOS' Live Text. In my time using PowerToys, Microsoft has added more, so check in from time to time to see what's new. Just be aware that the more tools you use, the more background resources PowerToys will consume.