Windows 12 Rumors, Potential Features, And Possible Release Date Window

Microsoft originally described Windows 10 as "the last version of Windows," intending to turn the operating system into a service model with regular updates instead of major releases. Perhaps the numbering system was always intended to increase, as Microsoft's marketing from that time is slightly ironic today as it is the last version of Windows as we're now on version 11. It took six years between major releases, this time when prior Windows incarnations came every three. That should mean that the next major version of Windows won't come until 2027 but things appear to be changing over at Microsoft.

Now the rumor mills are working overtime saying that Microsoft isn't finished and Windows 12, for the sake of having a name we can say, is in the works. The company hasn't said anything publicly, but various tech outlets have spoken to sources inside Microsoft who confirmed its existence. While we can't independently confirm this yet, the number of different, independent outlets talking about a new version of Windows in the works puts some weight behind the rumors. The way Windows 11 upgrades has also changed, with the yearly feature upgrades no longer happening in favor of smaller feature updates throughout the year. We've rounded up the latest rumors and features, and put our knowledge to work on what Microsoft's potential plans could be.