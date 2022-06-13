File Explorer Is Getting Some Love With Tabs And Navigation Cleanup

Along with Notepad and Paint, File Explorer has been one of the staples of the Windows operating system since its earliest days. The app is also an element that has changed very little since those days, retaining many of the core concepts and ways of using the program, which is actually a good thing for familiarity. Sure, File Explorer did change themes in line with the rest of the system, including with the addition of boxed groups in Windows XP and the Ribbon UI in Windows 8, but the one-folder-per-window design has remained the same since version 1.0. Fast-forward to today and just like with Notepad and Paint, File Explorer is getting some much-needed attention that both cleans up the interface and also offers more complex ways of using it.

Ever since it launched, File Explorer has used a sidebar to display folders and shortcuts to pre-defined places or networked computers. Over time, the items in that panel have changed, grown, shrunk, and gotten a bit disorganized. The design can sometimes make finding the folders you want and need harder, especially if you have to dig into folders time and time again or click the wrong folder.

The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.160 brings a new order to that navigation pane to make the interface look cleaner and also to make using it easier, Microsoft has announced. OneDrive folders, for example, will be clearly labeled with the user's account name. The "This PC" tree will also no longer be cluttered by other entries and will be focused solely on the drives on that PC. Small changes like these can have compounding effects when it comes to removing the friction associated with using the application.