Microsoft Powertoys Explained: What Utilities Are Included & How To Install Them

Have you ever struggled to find the right accent or special character while typing? Maybe you're writing an essay and need to refer to books by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai, Anaïs Nin, and Gabriel García Márquez.

Quick Accent makes this super simple. Hold down a letter key while pressing the left or right keys or the space bar. Quick Accent displays a pop-up menu with all the accented versions of that letter. It takes a few tries to get the hang of it, but once you've become accustomed to navigating the pop-up to select your ï or á, it becomes an intuitive way to write. There's no need to interrupt your writing flow to search through Word's symbols lists or copy and paste from elsewhere, so you can focus on your writing instead of hunting for the right character.

You can customize Quick Accent in the settings list by changing the position of the pop-up window and stipulating that it shouldn't activate if you're using Game Mode. You can reduce the number of language sets that it references. There are dozens of languages included by default, but if you know you're only going to use Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish special characters, then you can turn all the others off and save time on scrolling.

