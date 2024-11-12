Where Are Screenshots Saved On Windows? (And How To Change The Default Location)

The most common way to capture a screenshot is by pressing the "Print Screen" key. However, using this key alone doesn't save the screenshot; it only copies it to the Windows clipboard, allowing you to paste it directly into an app or program. To save a screenshot taken with the "Print Screen" button, you'll need to paste it into Microsoft Paint (or a similar program) and then save it in your preferred format. If you want screenshots to be saved automatically, you can use the Windows + Print Screen shortcut. This combination saves the screenshot directly to the Pictures > Screenshots folder. The full path to access this folder is C: > Users > [User Name] > Pictures > Screenshots, where "[User Name]" represents your account name.

Similarly, if you use Windows' dedicated screenshot app — Snipping Tool on Windows 11 or Snip & Sketch on Windows 10 — and have configured them to automatically save screenshots, they will also be saved in the Pictures > Screenshots folder. However, if you haven't set the app to save automatically, it will prompt you to choose a location each time, so be sure to note where you save them.

Another option for capturing screenshots is by using the Xbox Game Bar. Screenshots taken via this app are saved in C: > Users > [User Name] > Videos > Captures. Lastly, if you're using a third-party app to capture screenshots, check its settings menu to confirm the save location.