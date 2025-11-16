5 Windows 11 Apps That Make It Easier To Leave Windows 10 Behind

Microsoft Edge went from being a pretty bad browser, not too long ago, to a decent modern Chromium alternative. Still, it is a bit of a RAM hog and has a raft of annoying features (often shoved in your face) and privacy concerns. It's not helped by the fact that Microsoft tries way too hard to stop you from ditching Edge on Windows 11. You should do so anyway. Our recommendation is Vivaldi.

Our reasons for recommending Vivaldi are simple. Number one, the customization is practically endless; Vivaldi can be as complex or as simple as you like, making it perfect for power users and those that just want a good browser. Number two, it bundles a bunch of things into your browser that you would need a separate extension or app for; Vivaldi ships with a free VPN (provided by Proton VPN), an ad-blocker, mail client, calendar, screenshot tool, notes, and more. Number three, privacy. The app syncs your data with end-to-end encryption, and takes advantage of its European heritage to support strong privacy standards. If you're not sold yet, Vivaldi provides a helpful comparison chart between it and other browsers, showing what it can do and what its competitors can't.

If you're transitioning from another browser, Vivaldi makes it easy to transfer over all your data. It also has its own highly customizable theming engine. You can let it match your Windows 11 settings (including the window and title bar) or let it be its own thing. Other browsers that are very similar to Vivaldi in terms of customization, features, and privacy include Opera and Brave. Importantly, Vivaldi is not huge on AI, so this is a browser that won't (unlike Edge) find ways to use AI that you never asked for.