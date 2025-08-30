Microsoft Outlook: Why Your Email View Changed (And How To Fix It)

Did you open Outlook today and think, "Why does everything look different?" Maybe the message list looks squashed, the reading pane is in the wrong place, or the whole layout feels unfamiliar. Happily, there are several fixes you can try to restore the familiar view. The first thing to establish is whether you're using Classic Outlook or New Outlook. New Outlook was released in 2023. It has more AI and integration tools than its predecessor. It also has a different layout. You can tell if you're using New Outlook because it has a gear icon for Settings in the upper right, whereas the Classic version has a File tab on the ribbon.

It comes pre-installed on newer Windows devices, or you may have clicked a button to switch to the shiny new version with intelligent tools, AI, Microsoft 365 integration, and a whole different layout from its predecessor. So one reason that everything may look different is because you're used to Classic Outlook, and your Outlook has switched to the newer version. If you've found yourself using New Outlook and you don't like it, you can switch back by selecting "Help" on the top toolbar and clicking "Go to classic Outlook".

However, a switch from Classic to New is just one reason that your email view may have changed. If you're using Classic and you need help sorting out your view, check out our guide to sorting out the view in Outlook from a couple of years ago. If you're using New Outlook, read on. The following fixes should get your Outlook back to looking the way you want it.