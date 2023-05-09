Microsoft Outlook Won't Open On Mac: Here's How To Fix It

There are a plethora of email client options available for Macs, each offering their own benefits and drawbacks, and Microsoft Outlook sure is one of them. Because despite the title, Outlook isn't limited to functioning on Windows hardware — plus it has several helpful shortcuts you may not find in other potential email services.

But ultimately, just like any other app or software that exists, Outlook isn't immune to bugs and glitches. These errors can result in all sorts of headaches from the inability to find messages to crashing in specific browsers. They can even keep you from accessing your email entirely.

If you're using Outlook on a Mac and suddenly find yourself unable to get it to open, don't worry: There are several reasons this could be happening and just as many ways to fix the problem. Just take a deep breath, then go down the list one item at a time until Outlook loads up properly once more.