Here's What To Do If The Search Function Isn't Working In Microsoft Outlook

For many, Outlook has become a somewhat significant part of day-to-day work, utilizing some of its less obvious features like search to keep records and boost productivity. However, if the search function suddenly stops working properly, that can hinder someone's workflow

Search can be a very useful tool for combing through specific messages in your inbox, and you don't have the time or desire to skim through every last one manually. There are a number of reasons why it may run into problems, too. Maybe it's the device, maybe it's Outlook specifically, or maybe it's related to Outlook's settings and preferences.

Whatever the cause, getting the search function back up and running will require a bit of trial-and-error, since the cause may not be immediately obvious. Thankfully most of the techniques you can try are relatively quick and simple. If one of these suggestions doesn't work, just keep moving down the list one item at a time until the issue is resolved.