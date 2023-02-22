Why You Should Use The Clutter Feature In Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Outlook has all sorts of quality-of-life features for active users, but they aren't always obvious. Erring on the side of simplicity makes for a clean, user-friendly interface, but it can hide certain useful tools, such as the ability to schedule email delivery for later or activate offline mode to avoid expending unnecessary data on a metered connection.

One of the most useful features in Outlook takes on perhaps the most common frustration in personal and professional email: clutter. As email has become the go-to tool for professional interactions in particular, tools like Outlook can easily become overburdened with irrelevant or outdated messages. At the same time, whether it's a personal or professional account, a user may want to hang onto old messages for reference purposes without having them clog the main inbox.

That's where Outlook's "Clutter" tool comes in. Microsoft's proactive answer to the spam filter, the Clutter function removes messages from a user's workflow while keeping them available for searches and other future references.