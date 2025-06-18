Some European Countries Are Ditching Microsoft Software For Good (And Here's Why That Matters)

Denmark isn't alone in its push to move away from Microsoft tools in the public sector. Shortly after Denmark revealed its decision to transition away from Microsoft products, Germany's northern state of Schleswig‑Holstein said it would stop using Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, Outlook, and eventually Windows in government offices. The transition to a Microsoft-free workplace is expected to affect around 30,000 public-sector employees, including civil servants, police, and judges, who will switch to Linux, LibreOffice, Open‑Xchange, Nextcloud, and Thunderbird. Schleswig‑Holstein's Digitalization Minister Dirk Schroeder didn't mince words when he told AFP, "We're done with Teams!" He cited digital sovereignty and a desire to "take back control" of how the state's data is stored and managed.

The debate over Microsoft 365 vs. Office 2024 might matter to individual users, but for many European governments, the bigger question is whether to use Microsoft software at all. France was one of the first countries to act on that question. In November 2022, the Ministry of National Education advised against the use of free versions of Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace in public schools. Officials cited concerns over compliance with the EU's strict data privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the risks posed by the U.S. Cloud Act, which requires U.S.-based companies to turn over data even if it's stored abroad. Instead of enforcing a hard ban, officials urged schools to use on-premise or EU-hosted solutions that comply with European data-protection requirements.

While some regions, like Spain's Valencia, made large-scale moves to LibreOffice as early as 2012, primarily to cut costs and avoid vendor lock-in, others have framed the shift more strategically. In 2015, Italy's Ministry of Defence adopted LibreOffice and the Open Document Format (ODF) on over 100,000 systems as part of a long-term plan to ensure autonomy over public-sector data and document standards.