Want To Ditch Edge On Windows 11? Microsoft Says No, But You Still Have Option

You can test the above yourself by going to "Settings" > "Apps" > "Installed Apps" and locating Microsoft Edge in the list. When you click the three dots next to it, you'll see the "Uninstall" button grayed out.

Advertisement

Mahnoor Faisal/SlashGear

However, if you're in the EU (or if your PC's region was set to an EEA country during setup), the "Uninstall" button won't be grayed out, meaning you can remove Edge like any other app or program.

Mahnoor Faisal/SlashGear

But what if you live elsewhere? Fortunately, you still have a few options to stop it from being all up your face and reduce how often it pops up.

If one of the main reasons you want to uninstall Microsoft Edge is because you're tired of it launching every time you start up your PC, you can prevent it from starting automatically. The easiest way to do this is through Task Manager. While there are multiple ways to launch Task Manager on Windows, the most straightforward is to simply type "Task Manager" into the Windows search bar, open it, click the three horizontal bars in the top-left corner, and select "Startup apps" from the menu. You'll see a list of every app that launches when you boot up your PC. Find Microsoft Edge (listed as "msedge"), right-click on it, and choose "Disable" from the context menu.

Advertisement

Mahnoor Faisal/SlashGear

You can also remove traces of Edge from your PC's interface. To remove it from your Taskbar, right-click on the Edge icon on the Taskbar and select "Unpin from taskbar" from the options. To remove the Microsoft Edge shortcut from your desktop, right-click on it and click the trashcan icon to delete it. To unpin it from the Start Menu, simply locate Edge under the "Pinned" section, right-click on it, and select "Unpin from Start."