15 Unusual Toyotas You Didn't Realize Existed

With 10.8 million vehicles sold in 2024 alone, Toyota remains the world's largest automaker by volume. Toyota's familiar badge can be seen on streets across the world, and its most famous models are familiar to enthusiasts and non-car people alike.

Among those models, names like the Corolla, Prius, and Camry stand out as being particularly ubiquitous. However, Toyota also has a long list of nameplates in its back catalog from the other end of the spectrum. Most fans of the brand will have never seen one in real life, and in some cases, they might not even know certain models exist at all.

Luckily, like most Japanese automakers, Toyota keeps meticulous, publicly available records of its historic models. We've gone trawling through those records to pick out some of our favorite unusual models from past and present, and it's unlikely that even the most dedicated Toyota fan will have heard of all of them.