5 Spectacular Concept Trucks We Wish Were Real

Concept vehicles are created by carmakers who want to show off new technologies and test out new designs. They are the automotive equivalent of the flashy outfits seen at fashion shows, meant to sell a vibe or hint at more subdued production versions, not necessarily intended to ever hit production.

Because concept vehicles are one-off projects, manufacturers often get creative, designing imaginative cares of the future that will, sadly, never come to be. The silver lining is that concept cars let manufacturers and car designers play in spaces they wouldn't otherwise be able to. They can dream up cars and trucks which are truly unique, vehicles which fit inside automotive history while also standing a little bit outside of it. And, thanks to car shows, they sometimes get to build those cars and share them with the rest of us.

While concept cars usually get most of the attention among automotive aficionados, there have also been some pretty sweet concept trucks over the years (mostly in the '90s). These are some of the coolest.