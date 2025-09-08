13 Of The Best-Looking Toyota Sedans To Ever Make It Off The Production Line

Over the decades, Toyota has designed plenty of handsome, rugged-looking SUVs, as well as plenty of attractive sports cars and brawny trucks. Meanwhile, the brand's sedans have formed the core of the automaker's range for much of that time, but many of them haven't been particularly interesting to look at. A Toyota sedan might be a sensible choice, but it's stereotypically also a bit of a dull one. While it's true that most of the brand's top-selling sedans could most kindly be described as looking unremarkable, there are a few lesser known sedans from Toyota's back catalog that stand out as looking better than the rest.

Many of these sedans were only offered in Japan, and some were only produced in very low numbers. Others were short-lived and mostly forgotten, but we've gone digging through the archives to spotlight them here. From '70s classics to brand new models, we think these 13 Toyota sedans are among the brand's best looking to date. To keep things simple, we've excluded sedans that have only ever been sold under the Lexus brand, although some of our picks here were sold with both Lexus and Toyota badges across different markets.