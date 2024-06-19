Which Cars Have A 1JZ Engine Under The Hood & How Much Horsepower Can They Produce?

The Toyota 2JZ engine is one of the most legendary engines the company ever made, especially as you can find it in one of Toyota's best cars — the Mk IV Toyota Supra. However, this three-liter inline-six engine has a smaller brother: the 2.5-liter 1JZ. The demand for the Toyota Supra and the 2JZ engine has been skyrocketing recently. Toyota stopped producing the Mk IV Supra in 2002, meaning it's been over 20 years since the last one left the factory. The 2JZ has also been discontinued since 2007, so these engines would be hard to find if you want a powerful inline-six for your Toyota project car.

This is where the 1JZ comes in. Since it doesn't carry the somewhat rockstar status of its bigger brother, you could get this smaller engine (or a car that has it) which delivers good power at a bargain. For example, you can get a Toyota Soarer with a 1JZ-GTE for $19,000-$21,000, while a 2JZ-GTE-equipped Mk IV Toyota Supra would cost you in the ballpark of $95,000.

So, if you're looking for a cool car but don't want to spend a fortune on it, consider these Toyota models. They all come with a 1JZ engine — however, not all are powered by the turbo GTE. Nevertheless, you can install a turbo on the 1JZ, so buying a car with this engine will already get you halfway to your dream car.

[Featured image by Blueck via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]