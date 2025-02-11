7 Of The Best Looking Toyota Hatchbacks Ever Designed

Toyota has become one of the world's most ubiquitous automakers. Well-known for catering to just about every part of the car buying world, the brand has become synonymous for extremely durable and reliable no-nonsense cars. Even with the advent of brands like Tesla, it's still one of the most successful car brands today, and that's completely justified.

However, one thing Toyota perhaps isn't all that well known for is design. It's not that its cars are truly ugly, but they don't manage to stir the soul all that much either. Basically, Toyota's mentality has always prioritized function over form.

Despite that, there are a few Toyota hatchback models that we can comfortably place on the other side of that spectrum. Even if good styling wasn't something the designers were necessarily going for, these Toyota hatches are proof that sometimes form doesn't have to suffer for function to flourish, after all.