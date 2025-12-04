9 Cars That Have Won Car And Driver's 10Best Award The Most Times

One underlying theme for a car that's enjoyed a slough of 10Best awards is a long-standing nameplate, and there is perhaps no better example than the Ford Mustang. Debuting in 1964, the Mustang name has been at the forefront of Ford's catalogue for 61 years and seven generations. The pioneer of the pony car, the Mustang is a staple in not only car culture but American culture. The Ford Mustang often belongs in the same sentence as rock and roll, American football, and apple pie. A car this big must be good, and it is, with 11 wins of the 10Best award.

The Mustang comes second only to a close rival (that will be mentioned) for the most 10Best awards given to American cars, and it was one of the 10 that won in Car and Driver's first edition of the 10Best competition in 1983. Like the two Hondas before it, part of the Mustang's success is due to its clarity of purpose. The mission here is to make a car that puts a smile on the face of everyone in the car and around it. Each Mustang generation hits this goal on the nose with constantly improving performance and styling, with Ford introducing special models like the GT500 and Shelby GT350 to keep the Mustang a competitor on the track as well as on the road.