5 Programs That Can Get You Free Or Discounted Home Wi-Fi (If You're Eligible)

Home Wi-Fi may have seemed like a luxury not long ago. Yet now that nearly everything can — or is required to — be done online, we all need speedy internet to communicate, pay bills, take online classes, and work from home.

While you can find free Wi-Fi around your community, it's not an ideal solution for working or learning from home. Plus, public internet connections aren't always secure. You could use your phone's 5G data for a hotspot, but there are drawbacks to that method, too. You might run into data limits that vary by carrier, and unlimited data seems to be largely a thing of the past.

When it comes down to it, home Wi-Fi can get expensive, depending on where you live and what providers are available. Fortunately, if you're in need of a financial break on your home Wi-Fi, we found some programs that can help. Some internet providers have age-related discounts (AT&T has a 55+ plan), but we found even better deals depending on where you live and what provider you choose. And, as an honorable mention, there's also NetZero dial-up internet access, if slow yet accessible internet is an immediate need. Read on for the rest of the home Wi-Fi discounts and freebies you might qualify for.