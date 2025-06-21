How Is AT&T's 55+ Discounted Plan Different From Its Standard Phone Plans?

Phone service provider AT&T's 55+ plan isn't just a cheaper version of its standard unlimited offerings. It's a separate, stripped-down, and simplified option aimed at people aged 55 and up. The key difference is cost: this plan runs $40/month for one line, or $35 per line if you get two lines, assuming you enroll in AutoPay and paperless billing. Compare that to AT&T's Unlimited Starter plan, which costs $65.99/month for a single line before any discounts. The savings are real, although there are ways to save even more money on your AT&T bills.

But that lower price comes with trade-offs. The 55+ plan caps hotspot usage at 10GB per line before speeds drop to 128 Kbps. That's enough for email and light browsing, not streaming. The plan also only offers SD (standard definition) video streaming, not HD or 4K. Still, it includes 5G access and unlimited talk, text, and data in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. AT&T ActiveArmor security is included, too, which blocks spam calls and texts.

The plan is only available to people aged 55 and older. While not strictly enforced online, you'll need to verify age when signing up in-store. That's different from most other AT&T plans, which don't have age restrictions.