5 Of The Cheapest Cars With 300 HP (Or More)

While they aren't fully relegated to the history books just yet, sporty two-door coupes and four-door sedans are becoming less common. For decades now, families have been moving from four-door cars to bigger, more spacious SUVs. Even worse, the coupes, sedans, and hatchbacks with a bit of power and an affordable price tag are becoming increasingly rare, as high-performance SUVs and pickup trucks flood the market and drive up costs. As a result, we're left to lust after ultra-powerful and ultra-expensive sports cars that are often unattainable for the average buyer.

Thankfully, there are still a few powerful, relatively affordable cars out there within reach of the common consumer. What counts as powerful? Well, these days, with the weight associated with modern safety and comfort features, as well as the growing size of automobiles, it takes about 300 horsepower to be considered powerful. Sure, a coupe with somewhere between 200 and 250 horsepower is peppy, but 300-plus is where it's really at. That level of power is where something graduates from being fun to being properly quick.