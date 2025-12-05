5 Of The Cheapest Cars With 300 HP (Or More)
While they aren't fully relegated to the history books just yet, sporty two-door coupes and four-door sedans are becoming less common. For decades now, families have been moving from four-door cars to bigger, more spacious SUVs. Even worse, the coupes, sedans, and hatchbacks with a bit of power and an affordable price tag are becoming increasingly rare, as high-performance SUVs and pickup trucks flood the market and drive up costs. As a result, we're left to lust after ultra-powerful and ultra-expensive sports cars that are often unattainable for the average buyer.
Thankfully, there are still a few powerful, relatively affordable cars out there within reach of the common consumer. What counts as powerful? Well, these days, with the weight associated with modern safety and comfort features, as well as the growing size of automobiles, it takes about 300 horsepower to be considered powerful. Sure, a coupe with somewhere between 200 and 250 horsepower is peppy, but 300-plus is where it's really at. That level of power is where something graduates from being fun to being properly quick.
Honda Civic Type R
The Civic Type R is Honda's flagship performance vehicle. It's powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 315 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The four-cylinder engine is paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission which sends power to the front wheels, just like you'd expect from the legendary compact car. The Civic Type R offers an excellent driving experience, with more-than-adequate power for enthusiastic back-road driving, and impressive comfort too. The 2025 Civic Type R's current starting price (2026 pricing hasn't been released yet) is $47,090 (including $1,195 destination fee) and that includes basically all the equipment you could hope for.
Like most Hondas, the Type R doesn't really do options packages, but it does come standard with driver aids like forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and forward collision mitigation. In-cabin tech features include standard wireless smartphone connectivity, a 10.2-inch driver display, a 9-inch center touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, and a data logging system to record your track times. The Type R uses pretty aggressive bucket seats, which is great if you love a bit of track time or canyon driving, but the seats aren't heated. To get that sort of creature comfort, you'll need to go with Type R's sibling, the pricier Acura Integra Type S. Bargain hunters should look at rivals like the Hyundai Elantra N, but since the Elantra N produces just 276 horses, it didn't make the cut for this particular list.
Cadillac CT4 Premium Luxury
Cadillac has all sorts of big-horsepower vehicles in their ranks these days. The ultra-powerful CT5-V Blackwing offers engaging supercharged performance paired with a manual transmission and tire-shredding capabilities on tap at a moment's notice. Several Cadillac EVs are available, too, with impressive power of their own and upscale vibes to go along with it. Where you'll find bargain power, though, is near the base of Cadillac's offerings in the CT4 sedan.
The standard 2026 Cadillac CT4 comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 237 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, but upgrading to the turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine brings power up to a healthy 310 hp and 350 lb-ft. The 2.7-liter engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission with power sent to the rear wheels. Getting the upgraded engine requires the Premium Luxury trim, and at that level, the CT4 has an MSRP of $46,345, slightly undercutting the Civic Type R.
For 2026, heated front seats are now standard on all CT4 models (a feature the Type R doesn't get at all), and on the Premium Luxury trim, ventilated front seats come standard too. Other standard tech includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, lane-keep assist, wireless smartphone connectivity, and an 8-inch center touchscreen. It might not have the provenance that the Civic does, but the CT4 in its Premium Luxury trim offers plenty of power and equipment for the price.
Nissan Z
The Nissan Z is one of the few coupes left in its class, with impressive power in a segment that rises above entry-level two-door vehicles like the Toyota GR86 or the Subaru BRZ. In fact, with the GT-R no longer available, the Z is the only coupe left with a Nissan badge at all. Under the hood of the sole remaining two-door Nissan is a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that puts out 400 hp and 350 lb-ft on both the base Sport model and the mid-range Performance trim. Rear-wheel drive is standard as is a six-speed manual, but a 9-speed automatic is available too. NISMO Z models (Nissan's performance moniker) get a boost in power to 420 horses and 384 lb-ft, but they're also significantly more expensive.
The standard Z has an MSRP of $45,460 (including $1,245 destination fee) and it's pretty bare bones compared to the mid-level trims. Manually adjustable seats (with no heating), wired-only Apple CarPlay, a six-speaker stereo, and the base 8-inch touchscreen are all part of the deal when you go with the base Sport trim. For extras like the 9-inch touchscreen, eight-speaker stereo, and wireless smartphone connectivity, you'll need to upgrade to the Performance or NISMO trim levels. Even if it does miss some of the creature comforts of upper trim levels, the base Z is the most powerful car on our list and it deserves a bit of extra attention for that alone.
Toyota GR Corolla
Toyota Corollas probably aren't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of high-horsepower transportation. They're generally thought of as inexpensive, efficient compact cars that don't really stray into the performance arena. Or at least that's what the image of a Corolla was before the GR arrived. The GR Corolla challenges that image with one of the spiciest engines Toyota has come up with in years — a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder that produces 300 hp and 295 lb-ft.
You can get the GR Corolla with a six-speed manual transmission or an 8-speed automatic, and both transmissions send power to all four wheels. According to Toyota, the GR Corolla's combination of power and all-wheel drive will launch it from zero to 60 mph in as little as 4.9 seconds.
For 2026, there are two trim levels of the GR Corolla: base and Premium Plus. Both get the same powertrain, but the base model is truly affordable for such a high-performance hatchback. The $41,115 MSRP (including $1,195 destination fee) buys a spacious interior and a fair amount of standard equipment, including Toyota's big 12.3-inch driver display, an 8-inch center touchscreen, and wireless smartphone connectivity. Like some of the other performance options on our list, heated seats and an upgraded stereo cost extra.
Ford Mustang EcoBoost
A long-time provider of inexpensive straight-line speed, the Ford Mustang has offered power without the price premium for many generations. The latest generations have offered much more than just straight-line speed, though. The 2026 Mustang is available in several different configurations, including the supercar-fighting GTD and the tire-shredding, V8-powered Dark Horse. But if you want to save money on your Mustang and still have over 300 hp, the EcoBoost is where you'll want to look.
The Mustang EcoBoost uses a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 315 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. Unfortunately, the EcoBoost is only available with a 10-speed automatic transmission (Ford saves the engaging manual for the V8-powered pony cars), but it's still pretty fun to drive. It sends power to the rear wheels, as every Mustang should, and it has impressive performance around corners, too.
A basic fastback EcoBoost Mustang starts at just $35,010 (including $1,995 destination fee and $695 acquisition fee), which undercuts just about every other 300-horsepower car on the market. Driver aids like lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and forward collision warning are all standard, as are some creature comforts like a 13.2-inch center touchscreen and dual-zone automatic climate control. The base Mustang does have a few drawbacks, like basic cloth seating and no heated seats (those are optional), but the power it offers for the money is undeniable.