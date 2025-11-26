A Small Single-Cab Pickup Could Dominate The Market, So Where Are They?

There's a popular sentiment on the internet that a small, affordable pickup truck would theoretically make the perfect work truck, especially in cities and towns without massive projects demanding large payloads. Something light, comfortable enough to drive all day, durable enough to last well beyond 15 or 20 years with proper maintenance, and with only the bare necessities to help keep costs down and efficiency high. After all, this is a work truck, not a status symbol.

This niche used to be filled by a wide and diverse array of manufacturers, foreign and domestic, with trucks like the Ford Courier (or Mazda B-Series), Chevrolet S-10, Isuzu Faster, Datsun Truck, Dodge Ram 50, and dozens more. These trucks were all the rage in the 1980s — compact, dead-simple, honest work trucks. So where did they all go?

I'm someone with a great love and fondness for these sorts of vehicles, not just because of their unique quirks, but because of their single-minded functionality. Let's be real, though: these trucks aren't just great for small business owners and construction workers. They're quirky, fun, and just plain cool, plus they make great starter projects. As someone with a long-standing passion for classic, basic cars, I would love to see these return. But could they ever actually make a comeback? Why did they fade into obscurity in the first place? And are we actually just looking through rose-tinted glasses? Here, I'll examine all the angles, looking at the hard data and speculating whether such vehicles could see a viable return — if they haven't secretly returned already. Let's dive right in.