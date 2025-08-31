All About The El Catalina: Pontiac's Cousin To The El Camino

When Ford launched the Ranchero in 1957, it revived the concept of American car-based pickups that had been popular in the pre-war era. Not wishing to be left behind, Chevrolet responded quickly with the 1959 El Camino, based on the full-size Brookwood wagon. This left Pontiac General Manager Semon "Bunkie" Knudsen questioning whether his division should also enter the market as well.

To test the idea, Pontiac Engineering built a single prototype. The project began with a 1959 Catalina Safari wagon, spec'd with a 389-CI V8 rated at 300 horsepower, and paired with a Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Engineers stripped the wagon's body and installed the El Camino's cab and steel pickup bed. Quarter panels from a Catalina two-door were grafted to the bed, and a modified Catalina tailgate, bumper, and taillamps completed the rear. The front sheet-metal from the Safari remained, while the interior gained a Pontiac dashboard and coupe bench seat. While essentially a cut-and-shut job, the finished product was really rather polished.

The prototype, which would later be dubbed the El Catalina, was then presented to Knudsen and John DeLorean, who both admired the El Camino alternative. However, production was rejected, and for good reason, too. The combined Ranchero and El Camino market in 1959 totaled just around 37,000 units, and that was deemed too small to divide between multiple GM divisions. Knudsen also believed a pickup conflicted with Pontiac's growing performance image. As a result, the El Catalina project was shelved.