Everything To Know About Toyota's $13,000 Pickup Truck

The Toyota IMV 0 concept truck was — like the "zero" in the name suggests — as basic as a vehicle gets. IMV stands for "Innovative International Multi-Purpose Vehicle," which means the first thing you'll need to know about this low-cost multipurpose pickup is that its production version will not be coming to the United States at any point in the future — putting it in the same league as some of our favorite trucks that aren't available in the U.S. This is a strictly international mode of transportation meant to slide under the segment of the least-expensive Hilux, a truck that some 180+ countries not named Canada or the U.S. can snatch up at a very appealing MSRP.

Advertisement

In fact, the IMV 0 shares the same platform name as the indestructible Hilux truck and was designed specifically for Toyota's customers in Thailand. As such, its production version launched with the name Hilux Champ in a country that is not only wild about its trucks, but also close enough to the carmaker's headquarters in Japan that it has evolved into a truck development incubator for other Southeast Asia markets.

Toyota decided to create the Hilux Champ as a cheaper option to the increasingly expensive Hilux, saying at the time of the Champ's introduction that it would be returning "to its origins" by releasing a small pickup that was "truly affordable" and yet still able to satisfy its customers' needs. Thus marked the arrival of a truck that is, at the time of writing, available brand new for $13,000.

Advertisement