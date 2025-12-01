5 Pickup Trucks With Higher Ground Clearance Than A Ford F-150

Nine years after Ford introduced the Model T, the world got arguably its first pickup truck — the Model TT in 1917. This vehicle laid the foundation for modern pickup trucks, which are quite popular in and around North America. Ford has been making pickup trucks ever since they launched the Model TT (and has been immensely successful with it), with other players like RAM, Chevrolet, Dodge, etc., also having a solid lineup of pickup trucks. Out of the lot, Ford has a wide lineup of pickup trucks, but the F-150 stands tall and has been making a mark in the automotive industry since 1948.

Ford has introduced the 2026 edition of the F-150, which is available in Hybrid right from the XL variant to the Platinum model, except for the Tremor and Raptor. In SlashGear's review of the 2025 Ford F-150, we found the Ford to be just at the right spot among pickup trucks, with its powerful hybrid engine and on-road enhancements. However, one area that may be quite important for many pickup truck owners or soon-to-be owners would be the ground clearance. For the record, the ground clearance of the Ford F-150 ranges between 8.2 inches to 9.7 inches, depending on the style and trim.

This may be sufficient for most, but there can be many pickup truck owners who would want to drive their pickup trucks on rough terrains and rocky roads, thus wanting slightly extra to protect the underbody from damage and also get a smoother ride even on uneven roads. Good news: There are several pickup trucks that offer better ground clearance than the standard F-150.