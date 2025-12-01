5 Pickup Trucks With Higher Ground Clearance Than A Ford F-150
Nine years after Ford introduced the Model T, the world got arguably its first pickup truck — the Model TT in 1917. This vehicle laid the foundation for modern pickup trucks, which are quite popular in and around North America. Ford has been making pickup trucks ever since they launched the Model TT (and has been immensely successful with it), with other players like RAM, Chevrolet, Dodge, etc., also having a solid lineup of pickup trucks. Out of the lot, Ford has a wide lineup of pickup trucks, but the F-150 stands tall and has been making a mark in the automotive industry since 1948.
Ford has introduced the 2026 edition of the F-150, which is available in Hybrid right from the XL variant to the Platinum model, except for the Tremor and Raptor. In SlashGear's review of the 2025 Ford F-150, we found the Ford to be just at the right spot among pickup trucks, with its powerful hybrid engine and on-road enhancements. However, one area that may be quite important for many pickup truck owners or soon-to-be owners would be the ground clearance. For the record, the ground clearance of the Ford F-150 ranges between 8.2 inches to 9.7 inches, depending on the style and trim.
This may be sufficient for most, but there can be many pickup truck owners who would want to drive their pickup trucks on rough terrains and rocky roads, thus wanting slightly extra to protect the underbody from damage and also get a smoother ride even on uneven roads. Good news: There are several pickup trucks that offer better ground clearance than the standard F-150.
Ford F-150 Raptor/Raptor R
You may wonder if the Ford F-150 Raptor is the same vehicle as the regular 150. It is not. There are some differences that can be a critical buying factor for anyone looking to purchase a pickup truck. The Ford Raptor is a high-performance version of the standard F-150. It features aggressive interiors, is available in multiple high-output engine options, and, the important thing, offers much higher ground clearance (12 inches) than the standard Ford F-150. This gives the Ford F-150 Raptor the ability to effortlessly glide over gutted trails and off-road patches, also adding everyday practicality.
Beyond better ground clearance, the Ford F-150 Raptor can be equipped with Dual-Valve Fox racing shock absorbers that are designed to automatically adjust the damping up to 500 times per second. All this, with the option to use 37-inch all-terrain tires, improves the stability of the body at high speeds. So, while the standard Ford F-150 is meant to tow heavy, the Raptor, on the other hand, trades off the towing capacity to allow people to push their truck for extreme off-roading and comfortable city driving.
The Ford F-150 Raptor comes with a high-output 3.5L EcoBoost V6, while the high-performance Raptor R gets a 5.2L supercharged V8 engine that produces 700 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque. Towing and payload strengths of up to 8,200 lbs and 1,400 lbs are lower than other F-150 trims, but that's because the Ford Raptor prioritizes comfort over hefty hauling numbers. In its review, Automobile review website Edmunds praised the Raptor's comfort by saying, "While some F-150 seats can be overly firm, the Raptor's seats are comfortable for even the longest of journeys."
Ram 2500 Power Wagon
Unlike the Ford F-150 that trades off towing capabilities for higher ground clearance and better city and off-road riding experience, the Ram 2500 Power Wagon is a different beast. It features a powerful 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine, producing 405 hp of torque. It is also one of the most powerful pickup trucks available, with a towing capacity of 17,750 lbs and a payload of 3,940 lbs. The standard Ram 2500 is offered with another powerful engine, the 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I6, but sadly the Power Wagon version only comes with the 6.4-liter HEMI engine powered by gasoline.
However, according to MotorTrend, the Ram 2500 Power Wagon remains "the king of full-size off-road performance, despite lacking a diesel option." The Power Wagon comes with a ground clearance of 14.2 inches, according to Edmunds, which in turn allows this pickup truck to perform better when off-roading and go through rugged terrains and job sites easily, without damaging the underbody. The higher ground clearance compared to the Ford F-150 also gives the Ram a commanding presence on the road, as we observed in our review of the 2020 Power Wagon model.
Ram — which isn't a part of the Dodge brand anymore — continues to offer capable off-road machines that are also some of the most technologically advanced pickup trucks, featuring high-tech equipment such as a 10.25-inch front passenger infotainment screen, the largest-in-class 14.5-inch touchscreen system, dual wireless charging pads, hitch light, and drowsy driver detection.
Rivian R1T
A few years ago, pickup trucks were modeled as vehicles with great towing capacity, huge front grille, and a loud, grunting sound. Switch to the modern era, and there are vehicles, that on top of not producing harmful emissions do not produce any type of engine sound, since they are powered by batteries. One company that is driving this change is Rivian, and their R1T model is a good option if you are looking for a pickup truck that is not only silent and saves you money on gas, but also has better ground clearance than the standard Ford F-150.
In its review, Car and Driver noted that "If your taste in pickup trucks runs towards the strong, silent type you'll find the Rivian R1T a delicious confection." Another feather in its cap was when Edmunds announced the Rivian R1T as the Top rated electric truck of 2025. Compared to Rivian R1T's previous model, the 2025 version brings improved software, more trims to choose from, and an easy-to-use interface, while the exterior look remains the same with just a new color being added to the palette. It has one of the best handling as far as electric and gasoline-powered pickup trucks are concerned.
The Rivian R1T boasts a maximum ground clearance of 14.9 inches. You get innovative gear-tunnel storage space, powerful towing capacity of 11,000 lbs and a payload of 1,764 lbs, interior finishes, maximum range of 420 miles, and much more. The only downside is that the Rivian R1T doesn't support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay — something we confirmed during SlashGear's review of the R1T.
GMC Hummer EV Pickup
For those who are not only looking for a higher ground clearance but also sheer power from their pickup truck, then the GMC Hummer EV Pickup truck is the one to go for. When compared to other popular EV Pickup truck offerings in the market, such as the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Chevrolet Silverado EV, there is no match for the impressive horsepower and torque of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup. It offers up to 1,160 hp (with the Tri-Motor configuration) and a staggering 13,000 lb-ft of maximum torque.
The immense power combined with the trail features such as CrabWalk (diagonal driving) and Extract Mode (which lifts the truck by 6 inches) gives the Hummer EV Pickup truck the ruggedness and capability to conquer any terrain. Hummer EV has a ground clearance of 11.9 inches in Terrain Mode and 16 inches in Extract Mode. The Hummer was originally manufactured to transport troops and cargo for the military, and was known as the Humvee. However, this military vehicle was transformed into a civilian vehicle with an iconic status.
While this pickup truck is a beast with a hefty price tag, according to Car and Driver, the interior lacks the high-end quality of a six-figure vehicle. The Hummer EV Pickup also suffers from slow charging speeds compared to its rivals like Rivian.
Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison
Scoring an impressive 9 out of 10 in SlashGear's review, the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison is another popular pickup truck that is a better option than the Ford F-150 for those looking for extra ground clearance. The Colorado ZR2 Bison comes with a ground clearance of 12.2 inches, which complements its off-roading capabilities and is claimed by the brand to be the best in its class. In fact, SlashGear also found the ZR2 Bison variant of the Chevy pickup truck to be the most off-road capable option with its 35-inch tires and spring-loaded suspension filled with pressurized hydraulic fluid, giving you the perfect comfort even on bouncy tracks.
The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison comes with a maximum towing capacity of 7,700 lbs. Powering this pickup is the 2.7-liter TurboMax engine, which is the same one found inside the Chevy Colorado. It produces 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of maximum torque. You get multiple drive modes such as Off-road, Terrain, Baja, Available Tow/Haul, and Normal. The Chevrolet ZR2 is also the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) picked by the U.S. Army Special Operations units. Though a capable off-roader, the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison is also a capable daily city driver.
Unlike some pickup trucks in this list, the Chevrolet ZR2 Bison supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and features segment-first underbody cameras, something you would appreciate when off-roading. The car is loaded with safety features, including Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Departure Warning, IntelliBeam Auto High Beam, and more.