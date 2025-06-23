Who Makes Hummer And Where Are The Cars Built?

Hummer is one of those automotive brand names that's had some major ups and downs in its history, evolving from what was an adapted civilian version of a military vehicle in the early 1990s to a more traditional General Motors SUV and truck line in the 2000s and now, most recently, into an all-electric monster of a 4x4 SUV and pickup known as the Hummer EV.

While the original Hummer was built and developed by AM General before General Motors took over the marketing and distribution of brand in the late '90s, this latest iteration of the Hummer is no longer its own standalone GM brand. It's a submodel that's built by General Motors and sold under the GMC brand at GMC dealerships.

While past Hummer models were built at a few different AM General and GM factories across the United States, all of the current Hummer EVs are built at GM's Detroit/Hamtramck plant, which is also known as Factory Zero, because the plant has been tooled from the ground up for electric-vehicle production.