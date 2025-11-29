15 Classic Cars Perfect For Collectors On A Budget

While data from Hagerty shows that the classic car market has cooled in recent years, many desirable classics remain far from affordable. According to the outlet, average collector interest remains around the same level as the start of 2022, and still far above the levels seen during the depths of the pandemic in 2020. Even so, cool classic cars that are cheap to buy and relatively hassle-free to keep running are still out there.

No matter whether you're looking for a quirky JDM classic or a refined British roadster, you won't struggle to find a classic car with a budget of $10,000. These 15 top picks are among our personal favorites that remain within reach for cash-strapped collectors, and each one is currently available under budget in running condition. These cars all also have dedicated communities of enthusiast owners and model-specific forums for help and advice on maintenance and repairs.