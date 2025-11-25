12 Of China's Most Advanced Military Weapons
Today, the Chinese military has weapons systems so technologically advanced that, in some cases, there are no Western equivalents. From a country that used to be known for deriving designs from the West — and not just for weapons — this switch-up is quite intriguing. The best example of these designs came earlier this year, when many of the weapons on this list were passed by the public at a massive military parade in Beijing.
There were many high-tech military weapons on display at the parade, including everything from unmanned submarines to robot dogs that could be equipped with machine guns. The parade featured long-range firepower systems, unmanned drones, a variety of vehicles, and even a brand-new, next-gen laser weapon, which we will cover further down. Readers should also bear in mind that, while it may not be evident at first, many of these weapon systems are interlinked. For example, there are detection systems, communication systems, multiple-strike systems, and more, which make these weapons even more effective. Here are 12 of China's most advanced military weapons — that we currently know about.
PL‑15 AAM
First up, we have the PL-15 air-to-air missile, designated by the letters AAM at the end of the system. Specifically, it is what is known as a beyond visual range air-to-air missile, often shortened to BVRAAM when reporting. First spied around 2017 when being tested on the People's Liberation Army Air Force's (PLAAF's) J-10 and J-15 fighters, the letters "PL" in the name stand for "Pi Li," which translates to Thunderbolt, which is how the missile is known in the West.
Sometimes compared to the Meteor BVRAAM made by MBDA, the PL-15 uses a dual-pulse solid rocket motor and measures 4 meters (13 feet) long and 200 mm in diameter. The PL-15 has an estimated range of between 200 km (124 miles) and 300 km (186 miles) in total. Given its estimated top speed of Mach 4 (3,069 mph), the PL-15 should be able to cover a 124-mile gap in about 2.5 minutes — which is quite impressive. And what's more is that the PL-15 no longer remains an untested weapon, having been used by Pakistan to down at least one Indian Dassault Rafale fighter jet in May 2025. Interestingly, later during that same conflict, India reportedly managed to acquire a PL-15 missile for itself, and the country's scientists are probably busy studying its capabilities even now.
DF‑21D ASBM Carrier Killer
The DF-21 is an anti-ship ballistic missile, or ASBM. Known as carrier killers by some, these ASBMs are primarily used by the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN ) — and yes, that's what it's called — to target enemy aircraft carriers. A key point to note is that the DF-21 was the world's first ASBM in the true sense of the word, and the DF-26 built on and improved the design.
Coming back to the DF-21 range of missiles, the platform itself is quite old, having been designed in the 1980s and entering service in 1991. Four main versions currently exist — types A through D. The DF-21D has an estimated range of 311 to 1,336 miles, though readers should note that the lower end of that range is the minimum targeting area of the missile and the upper number is the missile's maximum estimated range. Capable of carrying a 600 kg (1,323 lb) warhead, the DF-21D reportedly has a circular error probability (CEP) of 20 m, meaning it can hit within 20 meters of its target, even if that target is floating in the middle of the ocean.
DF-26 Guam Killer
Unveiled a decade ago during a parade in Beijing, the Dongfeng DF-26 is one of the most lethal and advanced missiles in the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, as China's missile service is called. It's a long-range missile that is an iterative update of the DF-21, but the two have very different capabilities. The DF-26 uses solid fuel that burns in three stages, i.e., with the main principle being to reduce the missile's weight as it ascends. According to reports, the DF-26 has the capability of carrying both nuclear warheads as well as conventional payloads of explosives, and has a range of approximately 4,000 km (2,485 miles).
To that end, the DF-26 is referred to as the "Guam Killer" missile, because it is the first Chinese conventional-warhead missile capable of reaching Guam, thanks to its impressive range. In terms of size, the thing is massive, coming in at a gargantuan 14 meters (46 feet) long, 1.4 meters (4.6 feet) in diameter, and has a maximum launch weight of 20,000 kg (44,092 pounds). These missiles could be used to target Nimitz and Ford carriers, which is why the U.S. government has been keeping an eye on the stockpile, which crossed 500 units in 2022.
YJ‑21 Hypersonic Missile
The hypersonic missile formations were center stage at the victory parade in Beijing, and the YJ-21 enjoyed a place of prominence. For those wondering, the letters "YJ" in the name stand for "Ying Ji", which means "eagle attack" in Chinese. Like the DongFeng 26, the YJ-21 also uses solid fuel, though it burns in two stages rather than the DF-26's three.
Though it was initially a sea-based missile using Chinese destroyers as a launch platform, the latest version of the YJ-21 is an aerial-launched unit, meaning that it is fired from a plane rather than from the ground or sea. As such, it falls under the purview of the PLAAF, and reports say that it will be mainly equipped on the Chinese medium-to-long-range, high-altitude bomber known as the H-6K.
The pairing is admittedly a bit odd, since the YJ-21 is extremely new, having been introduced only in 2022, while the H-6K dates back to a time when the U.S.S.R. was still around. As a matter of fact, the H-6K is a China-built version of the Soviet Tupolev Tu-16. The H-6K can carry only two YJ-21 missiles at a time. Regardless, if it works, it works. With a range of 930 miles and a top speed of Mach 6 (4,604 mph), the YJ-21 remains a formidable weapon in China's arsenal.
LY‑1 Laser Weapon
While it might seem dystopian, several militaries around the world possess or are developing laser weapons . The U.S. Air Force got its first anti-drone laser system in 2019, and the Australians have one that can take out 200 drones at once. The U.S. Navy also has one that is for shooting down drones. Amidst all this, China was certainly not one to be left behind, which is why it developed its Liaoyuan-1 laser weapon system, or LY-1 for short, that disorients incoming drones and missiles with a high-energy laser beam. It is considered to be a direct competitor to the American HELIOS system, which stands for High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical-Dazzler and Surveillance, built by Lockheed.
In terms of power output, one estimate claims that it can produce between 180 and 250 kW, though that remains to be verified. If true, it would best the HELIOS system, which has a potential maximum output of 150 kW. The Chinese laser also supposedly has a better lens for the laser, featuring a larger aperture than that of the HELIOS. The LY-1 is primarily designed for use on ships, where it will come in handy defending against fast-moving aerial threats like drones and inbound missiles.
Shenyang J‑35 Stealth fighter
The Shenyang J-35 is one of the fighter jets that carries the most weapons, and it is one of the most advanced weapons in the PLAAF arsenal. As a matter of fact, the J-35 has a special loadout configuration that allows it to carry up to 12 missiles, which is rather impressive. Often compared to the American F-35, the J-35 is also a fifth-generation fighter, and is actually the country's second after the J-20. Two main versions of the J-35 are currently in use: The J-35A is a ground-based air superiority fighter, while the People's Liberation Army Navy uses the J-35 on its carriers.
Power for this jet comes from twin WS-19 engines (that are built domestically in China), each of which produces 24,000 pounds of thrust, bringing the total thrust for the J-35 up to 48,000 pounds, beating out the F-35 Lightning II's 43,000 pounds from its single Pratt & Whitney engine. The J-35 also has a higher top speed than the F-35, with an estimated max of Mach 1.9, or 1,458 mph. It has an estimated combat radius of 750 to 932 miles and a service ceiling of 52,000 feet, which it can reach in about a minute, thanks to a climb rate of 49,000 feet per minute.
JL‑3 SLBM
This one is possibly the Chinese weapon with the most potential for destruction. It's called the Ju-Lang 3, or JL-3 for short, and is a submarine-launched ballistic missile, abbreviated to SLBM. In a nod to the sea-based nature of the missile, the chosen name, "Ju Lang", translates to "massive wave", which would certainly be caused if such a missile were to be launched. The new missile boasts an approximate 10,000 km (6,214 miles) of range for the JL-3 versus 8,000 km (4,971 miles) for the JL-2.
These missiles have been slotted into the Chinese Jin-class submarines, in a configuration whereby each submarine can lug around up to 12. In 2023, the U.S. STRATCOM, or strategic command head, said in a statement that the JL-3s, when slotted into the Jin-class subs, were capable of ranging the continental U.S., meaning they could, under certain circumstances, maneuver within striking distance of mainland U.S. cities.
Each missile can likely carry up to three nuclear warheads. Propulsion comes from a solid-fuel engine, and the missile is believed to have multiple re-entry modules. As of late 2024, China has more than 600 of these missiles and is expected to have over 1,000 by 2030.
DF‑61 ICBM
The last missile on this list, the DF-61, is an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile). In a rather odd turn of events, a pair of Chinese ice-skaters is currently being investigated for holding up a model of this same missile during one of their public performances in October 2025. The Federation of American Scientists has published a report online that suggests the DF-61 might be based on the existing DF-41, which is already in service with the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force.
The Federation drew this conclusion based on various similarities and the fact that the DF-61 was grouped along with other nuclear weapons. The DF-61, like the DF-41, may be equipped with a MIRV, or a multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle. If so, it will be able to deliver multiple warheads as its payload, which will be stored in the missile's nose. An MIRV makes a missile deadlier because it can carry multiple warheads. Not only that, but each of these warheads can be programmed to launch at different speeds and in different directions. That would amplify the potential damage the DF-61 could do, and it also has the effect of making it much harder for enemy forces to foil the missile once it's launched.
HSU100 and AJX002 Underwater drones
At 20 meters (66 feet) long, readers would be forgiven for thinking that this is a conventional, manned submersible, but it's not. The HSU100 is an unmanned underwater drone, or in other words, a remotely operated submarine. Believed to be the world's largest underwater drones, these things looked large even atop the multi-axle trucks they were being carried on. Details are scarce, but here's what we do know: it's larger than the U.S. Orca drones, which are our version of unmanned submersibles.
Experts seem to think the HSU is too large not to carry some payload. It could be torpedoes, sensors, underwater mine traps, or anything in between. Alongside the HSU100, another underwater drone resembling an oversized torpedo, the AJX002, was also on display at the September 03, 2025, parade in Beijing, but information about it is even more obscure. It is supposedly confirmed to be a minelayer, according to statements during the parade, but it's long, hard to maneuver, and doesn't seem to have many sensors. Additionally, it's worth noting that though the U.S. Navy's surface fleet is the most dominant in the world, the Chinese Navy's underwater fleet is believed to have the largest variety of unmanned submersibles, with five types at the time of writing.
PLZ-05 Howitzer
This piece of equipment is best described as a tracked, lightly-armored artillery gun. It is known as the PLZ-05 self-propelled howitzer, and, as the name suggests, it can move under its own power, unlike a traditional howitzer that needs to be hooked up to another vehicle and towed or pushed into position. The ODIN intelligence network of the U.S. military believes that the PLZ-05 was made in the 1990s and was approved for use in service around 2005.
That almost-cartoonishly long main gun is 155 mm in diameter; only slightly larger than its stablemate, the 152 mm Type 83 howitzer. Further armaments include a 12.7 mm gun on the roof of the PLZ-05, intended for use as an aircraft deterrent, alongside other defensive capabilities, such as the ability to launch a smoke screen with grenades. It's quite impressive for a mobile howitzer, with a range of 50 km (31 miles) with special shells, and 39 km (24 miles) with standard ammo. It can hold 30 shells for the main 155 mm gun and can fire super-accurate laser-guided rounds; However, it's worth noting that those have a range of only 20 km (12 miles).
Robot Wolves
The Robot Wolves did get a lot of attention at the parade, probably because of the dystopian uniqueness they bring. Designed to play a variety of roles from surveillance to assault, the remote robots are manufactured by state-owned China South Industries. Before their display at the parade in 2025, the robot wolves also featured in a broadcast distributed by Chinese state media, showing the wolves actively deployed alongside the military. Somewhat questionably, at the September 2025 parade, the robot wolves were stationary and mounted on the back of moving vehicles — a curious choice given that state media boast that they are capable of performing in amphibious assault drills.
Weighing about 150 pounds, these robots have some pretty advanced tricks in their playbook, including the ability to traverse rough terrain, move 10 km (6.2 miles) at a time, and even climb ladders. Based on statements made by various stakeholders, one role of the Huawei chip-powered Robot Wolves is to serve as the first line of attack in beach landings, with the idea that the wolves will be able to absorb the initial fire. As expected, the robot wolves have a number of sensors that let them carry out their objectives, and the reported (but unverified) figures are quite unnerving. They can lock onto targets 150 meters (492 feet) away using a mix of optical, electrical, and infrared sensors, and allegedly can hit their target on the first shot nine out of 10 times.
GJ-21 Flying Wing
Another impressive showing at the 2025 victory parade in Beijing was the GJ-21 drone that is supposedly based on a 2019 UAV called the GJ-11, which itself was based on the Sharp Sword, a concept vehicle from 2013. It is a flying-wing design classed as an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) rather than a regular old UAV. Capabilities are, of course, top secret, but we do know that it has a wingspan of about 14 m (47 feet), is 12 m (40 feet) long, has two weapons bays in the fuselage, can carry guided bombs, and is powered by an indigenously produced engine.
Some reports also suggest the idea that the GJ-21 could be an unmanned bomber drone, which seems plausible given its size and the presence of weapons bays. But of course, these claims are unsubstantiated for now. Still other reports claim that the GJ-21 is going to operate from the People's Liberation Army Navy's Type 076 helicopter carriers, which might be the reason that it has folding wings, for easier storage in the limited space out at sea.