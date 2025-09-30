Australia's Apollo Laser Can Take Down 200 Drones Using Its Own Power Source

Drones have forever changed modern warfare. From rapid deployment and real-time intelligence gathering, to remote operation and lower maintenance, they've emerged as a cost-effective and multifaceted asset. That also makes them a tangible threat to any country's defenses, and over the years, numerous systems and strategies have popped up to neutralize their danger. The US Department of Defense, for example, is working on the Replicator 2 Project to destroy enemy drones. The latest in the field is the Apollo, a high-energy laser weapon that can target 200 drones in a single shot without requiring an external power supply.

The ability to operate in a mobile format, without requiring a sustained high energy input, makes it an ideal (and lethal) system to combat the risk posed by drones. Developed by Electro Optic Systems (EOS), the 100 kW-class High Energy Laser Weapon (HELW) system has already secured a contract with a NATO nation. Named Apollo, the system's output can be scaled all the way up to 150 kW, and offers 360-degree coverage against unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

"It is designed to defeat Group 1–3 drones and to disrupt their sensors at range," says the Australian company behind Apollo. As mentioned above, it can be deployed standalone or mounted, and can also be integrated with other systems to enhance the anti-drone operations. It appears that EOS' laser-based drone killer is already at the summit. Citing "officials, experts and industry executives," a report by The New York Times notes that Apollo "appears to be the highest-power direct energy system to be sold on the global weapons market."