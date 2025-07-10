This New Military Defense System Can Defend Against Drones Without Use Of Force

One of the fastest-growing trends changing military and intelligence operations is the proliferation of military-grade drones. Cheap, easy to transport, and readily available, drones play an increasingly critical role on the battlefield. And while questions over how the U.S. deals with drones on the battlefield are well-founded, an equally pressing question may be how it can neutralize the threat on U.S. soil. As it stands, America's military bases and critical infrastructure are extremely susceptible to drones.

In 2024 alone, the U.S. detected 350 drone incursions across 100 military bases. A burgeoning anti-drone industry is emerging as a response, with some experts predicting the market to grow from $4.5 to $14 billion by the end of the decade. The U.S. military, for its part, is actively seeking solutions to the unique challenges posed by drones. In the short term, the Pentagon will deploy 'flyaway kits' to quickly equip bases with anti-drone detection and countermeasures.

Unfortunately, most of the common anti-drone measures in such kits are impractical for the sensitive locations where they are most needed, such as military bases, nuclear sites, airports, and densely populated urban areas. The DoD hopes to solve this problem through its Replicator 2 Project. Currently in its solicitation phase, the Defense Innovation Unit's initiative aims to develop low-collateral drone detection and mitigation systems. One company that may be on the inside track to satisfying these criteria is D-Fend Solutions, whose EnforceAir2 system uses cyber-takeover technology to mitigate drone threats without force.