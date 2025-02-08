How Does The US Military Deal With Drones On The Battlefield?

Drones, or Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) — as the U.S. Department of Defense calls them — have been literally on the military's radar for quite a while. The United States and England developed and tested drones during World War I, although those devices weren't deemed battle-ready. Now that drone technology has evolved, many nations have beefed up their use of UAS in combat zones. Some of the high tech tools used in the Ukraine War and Gaza are smaller commercially-available drones, like the newly upgraded DJI Air 3S. Their global availability, low price, and ability to carry dangerous payloads has made them a force to be reckoned with. As drones have changed the fundamentals of modern warfare in recent years, there's been a corresponding evolution in the tactics and training required to neutralize them.

Advertisement

Col. Moseph Sauda told the Wall Street Journal, "The pace of the need is outgrowing capacity right now, so we're trying to train as many people as possible and trying to grow as fast as possible to fit that need." With this in mind, the U.S. military has created a specialized drone warfare school out of Fort Sill, Oklahoma. It's formally known as the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-sUAS) University, and abbreviated as JCU.

It's the first academy of its kind, where troops from all branches will learn the necessary skills to detect and repel small off-the-shelf UAS targets. The JCU aims to train about 1,000 troops a year to tackle both individual drones and drone swarms using a variety of systems.

Advertisement