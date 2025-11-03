China Has A New Laser Weapon It Claims Beats The US Navy's - Here's What It's For

One of the most prominent weapons in modern day warfare is the drone. Small, agile, and often numerous, drones are a difficult assault to counter. Even individual ones can infiltrate areas that heavily armed aircraft or soldiers certainly couldn't. As a result, advanced defenses and anti-drone tech are of vital importance for military forces. At a Victory Day parade in China in September 2025, the world caught a glimpse of the Liaoyuan-1, a new laser weapon for just such a purpose that is intended to be wielded by ships in China's navy.

The Liaoyuan-1 was mounted on an HZ141, a hefty transporter with eight wheels, and showcased at the parade. The Ordnance Industry Science Technology journal (via the South China Morning Post) said that this new weapon was designed for "close-range interception of incoming missiles and drones," suggesting that it is not primarily a weapon to be used offensively but, rather, an additional option for sailors to have at their disposal should other defensive measures fail.

Other nations such as the United States also wield such weapons, which work by means of directed energy and could prove to be a cost-effective way to counter a wide array of battlefield threats. Radio and infrared sensors are believed to help the mysterious weapon target its laser, the aperture of which is claimed by the Chinese to be double that of its U.S. counterpart, HELIOS (pictured here). China does have one important advantage over the United States when it comes to the two naval forces' aircraft carriers, but it isn't yet clear whether a more sophisticated laser weapon and defense system could be another. Even so, technology like this represents another step toward advancements in defenses against the threat of drones and missiles.