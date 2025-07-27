How The US Military Plans To Deal With Drones Using Its Tanks

It's hard to overstate just how prolific drones are becoming in modern warfare. In July 2025, Russia used 700 drones in a single night of the war in Ukraine. Drones such as the deadly Shaheds used by Russia and Iran are safer to operate, cheaper to produce, and available in much larger numbers than tanks, and can be very effective against them to boot.

It's essential, then, that a military wielding a lot of ground armor works on both defensive and offensive measures to combat drones, using tanks. The U.S. military, for instance, has devised a plan to shoot them down using 120mm M1028 rounds. Per Task & Purpose, the military's "Tank Platoon" manual was revised in July 2025. The new addition to the document suggests that tank crews observe the flight pattern of a fixed-wing drone, predict its course, then fire approximately "one-half football field in front of [the] nose" ahead to destroy the target (or just above its body in the case of a hovering balloon or incoming quad-style drone). This instruction accompanies a handy diagram of the process.

The issue with drones, however, is that they're often found in great numbers, and they're agile, small targets. It's certainly possible to shoot down a drone in this fashion, as the likes of the Shahed 136 are constructed from cheap, light carbon fiber, but it won't always be practical. For long-term survivability on a battlefield beset by these pesky flying machines, tanks will need other ways to respond. Fortunately for the crew, a range of tactics are available to help minimize this threat.