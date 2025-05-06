What Are The Cages On Top Of Russian Tanks For?

For most of their history, tanks featured a similar design. Granted, it took some time for tank design to evolve from clunky crawlers to modern marvels, but when you look at today's tanks, they have many things in common regardless of which nation operates them. One country that's done something a bit differently of late, though, is the Russian Federation, which welded massive metal cages and panels onto the tops of its tanks. This isn't some funky style choice; the cages are designed to thwart Ukrainian drones capable of dropping munitions onto the tanks.

This strategy has worked well for the Ukrainians, and Russia has had to counter it with old-school ingenuity. Tanks are typically heavily armored in only specific locations, primarily in the front and on the sides. You don't want to use the same thickness of armor all around, as it's usually unnecessary and adds to the vehicle's weight, slowing it down. Because of this, modern tanks like the top-tier M1 Abrams feature scant armor on their tops because, traditionally, they weren't struck there.

The metal cages Russia is attaching to its tanks are designed to combat the drone threat of dropped ordnance. They also protect from other types of anti-tank munitions that target tanks' tops, such as several types of man-portable anti-tank missiles. When ordnance strikes the cage, it detonates, creating a physical barrier between the tank body and the explosion. If they work correctly, the tank shouldn't be too badly damaged by the impact and blast.

