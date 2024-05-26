Russian Turtle Tanks: What Are They & Why Do They Look The Way They Do?

The turtle is not exactly the most ferocious of reptiles, and so calling a tank a "turtle" doesn't seem like it would inspire fear in the hearts of your enemies on a battlefield. Which is why it's not the Russian army that gave their new brand of oddly-armored tanks that name, it's everyone else online who did, as Newsweek reports. But when a tank has what appears to be an enormous shell of retrofitted armor seemingly too big for its body, few other monikers apply.

/1. Abandoned Russian 'turtle' tank on the Krasrohorivka front.

Recently, the Russians have been using more tanks with modifications like this one. https://t.co/UAtPkv0roc pic.twitter.com/s3D3wrFEtc — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 25, 2024

According to Forbes, in the past few months, Ukrainian forces began to notice Russian T-72 tanks with a sort of metal roof slapped atop its hull and turret, and they kept coming. It was clearly no accident. The tank addition is designed to fend off the cavalcade of explosive drones the Ukrainian army regularly launches at Russian tanks, and are usually accompanied by anti-drone radio jammers on their shells, which also helps protect vulnerable troops from drones outside the tanks. Offhand they may look a bit slipshod and cartoon-like, but are nonetheless effective (for the most part).