China Has One Crucial Advantage Over American Aircraft Carriers

At 1,106 feet long and over 100,000 long tons, the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is the most advanced in the world and serves as both a warship and a mobile air base. Packed with defensive weapon systems and a variety of offensive, defensive, and surveillance aircraft, it's an incredible asset to the strength of the American military. However, China's been spending big money to boost its military forces as well, and its new aircraft carriers have one crucial advantage. While they don't have the experience of American carriers in terms of combat operations at sea, launch and recovery efficiency, or battle-tested crew, they are part of a larger infrastructure that gives China an advantage over even the most powerful U.S. carrier.

This isn't an apples-to-apples comparison, because the real advantage doesn't come from the carriers themselves; they get help from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force. This system gives China the ability to launch massive missile salvos from land, due to its large network of land-based ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles like the DF-21D, DF-26, and DF-17 that can strike warships at sea. Satellites, radars, and reconnaissance drones are linked together to make up a "kill chain" that helps China detect, track, and target enemy ships, forcing opposing vessels to keep their distance from the mainland or face the constant pressure of incoming attacks.