Ukraine Turned A Drone Into A Flying Shotgun, And It Actually Works

Drones are expected to play a huge role in the future of warfare. Drones may even breach the airspace of other nations. From the largest, deadliest, and most expensive to the smallest models that pose a threat only in great swarms, drones are evolving. One of the primary weaknesses of typical drones, though, is that they're reliant on a signal. If that signal is cut via electronic warfare, a drone might lose control or fall straight to the ground.

Naturally, then, in their continued war, Ukraine and Russia have focused heavily on developing defenses capable of jamming each others' drones. A new breed of drone deployed by Russian forces in 2024 was permanently affixed to a length of fiber optic cable. At the other end of the long stretch of cable was the operator. It's an odd concept, to imagine the drone speeding away from its pilot on a sort of lead, but the huge advantage of this is that there was no electronic connection to jam.

The onus was on Ukraine, then, to find a way to stop this new variety of drones. Both sides have developed means of countering jam-resistant drones. Sometimes, a sophisticated, subtle, electronic approach is the key. Developing a flying shotgun drone to blast fiber optic menaces out the sky has proven effective for Ukraine, though. In addition, the unique qualities of a shotgun more generally, as opposed to other types of firearm, have also meant that they've proven to be an effective weapon against drones when wielded in a more conventional way.