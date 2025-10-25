The Future Of Military Long-Range Firepower: How LRMPs Are Getting More Technologically Advanced

Artillery has come a long way since it was first adopted as part of siege weaponry in ancient times, as today's systems are infinitely more advanced. It used to be that you could lob a rock at a wall and call it a day. These days, modern artillery weapons are complex machines that work in tandem with GPS satellites and many other systems to deliver a round onto a target location. Instead of rocks, artillery guns fire expensive rounds designed to travel several miles and lay waste to a grid-square, but their evolution never stopped.

The future of artillery is guided Long Range Maneuvering Projectiles (LRMPs), and they're incredibly advanced. General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) developed the LRMP, which it successfully tested at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona in August 2025. What's advanced about these rounds is their range, as a controlled LRMP can cruise along to strike targets up to 75 miles away. The test used the M777 howitzer platform with an M231 powder charge, and that system usually has a maximum range of 19+ miles.

This system flies considerably further than what a typical round can cover, which is a potential game changer. Artillery systems are targets, so moving them as far away as possible extends their lethality while minimizing risk. Additionally, the further they can shoot, the more targets they are able to reach, making the LRMP one of the most impressive innovations in artillery systems in years. It is fully integrable into current systems, and isn't limited to the Army, as the Navy is also interested.