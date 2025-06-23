4 Ancient Roman Military Technologies That Revolutionized The Art Of War

The Ancient Roman civilization is well known for its ingenuity, with fantastic engineers and builders creating what is still in use today. Take those famous aqueducts, for instance: According to Guinness World Records, the biggest one still in operation is some 28 meters tall and continues to carry water over 20 miles to Segovia in Spain. While today's soldiers may not adopt the testudo formation to ward off arrows as the legions of old did, some Romans innovations did lead to developments in weaponry, tactics, logistics, and other crucial aspects of warfare.

In a world without electricity, combustion engines, or any of the other tech that so many of us take for granted today, the Romans were able to terrify foes on the battlefield with their advanced weaponry, machines, and engineering. Though their innovations are still admired, it's important to remember that they didn't necessarily invent a lot of the technology that they used. They were particularly accomplished, however, at bringing out the potential of an existing idea, making it more effective, stronger, or longer-lasting. That's a recipe for domination of the era, which is exactly what they managed to achieve.

Needless to say, it's incredibly rare for several-centuries-old technology to continue to be used today. Even so, some concepts devised by this industrious civilization are still evident in the military technologies of today. Here's a few examples, and how the ideas behind them impacted future warfare.