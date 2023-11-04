The Powerful Tank That Can Shoot Over 18 Miles: M109A6 Paladin Howitzer

In their earliest and rather primitive World War I guise, tanks were called "landships" by the British military testing the capabilities of such a weapon. The formidable frame of the machine itself was a key armament, and it was devised with the simple key intention of barreling through trench defenses and clearing a path for infantry.

As the decades went on, tanks became ever more sophisticated, and so did the cache of weapons connected to them. Britain's Mark I, first used at the Battle of the Somme, was equipped with a pair of 57mm cannons and smaller guns. These would have been tricky to employ on the slow-moving tank, and effective range would have been limited indeed. The M109A6 Paladin Howitzer, years later, has the astonishing capacity to (potentially) hit targets more than 18 miles (approximately 29 kilometers) away.

Here's a closer look at the development of this mighty vehicle, and the remarkable guns it employs to possibly reach such a range.