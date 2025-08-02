13 Fighter Jets With The Most Weapons

Soaring above the battlefield, fighter jets make their presence known in a massive way. Evolving from the machine gun-toting dogfighters of the World Wars, fighter planes offer versatile aerial toolkits, engaging in bombing missions, surveillance and electronic warfare tasks, and much more. Of course, these fighter jets are still equipped with plenty of firepower to handle air-to-air combat roles, too.

While the modern fighter aircraft may do less dogfighting and more multi-role air superiority when deployed, that doesn't mean that crucial weapons systems have become any less capable. In fact, plenty of cutting edge fighters carry weapons payloads that are truly eye watering. From gun turrets to missiles and bombs, fighter jets carry an array of munitions that make them deadly in a barrage of different ways. Fast, lethal, and well-armed, the race to the top in this arena is a game of inches, with each country and manufacturer looking to enhance their capabilities in full spectrum ways every time they develop and deploy a new fighter system. The jets carrying the highest weapons payloads frequently wear the U.S. flag on their frame, but many other countries have produced immensely capable and highly weaponized aerial tools, too. These are the 13 fighter jets across the world that can carry the greatest total volume of weaponry, starting at the bottom of the list.