How Fast Was The F-4 Phantom & Why Was The Fighter Jet Retired?

Loud, fast, and impossible to ignore, the F-4 Phantom was a fighter jet that definitely turned heads. It was a product of the Cold War era and saw action with both the Navy and the Air Force, packing serious speed and firepower. But even a jet like that doesn't stay in the skies forever, and its run eventually came to a close in the 1990s.

The F-4 Phantom had a top service speed of around Mach 2.23, thanks to its powerful J79 engines. That's about 1,473 miles per hour, cruising at an altitude of 40,000 feet. Throughout its career, the Phantom broke a number of speed records and set a top speed of over 1,600 miles per hour on a short circuit in 1961. It also crossed the continental U.S. in under three hours, using in-flight refueling to maintain its pace.

The Phantom was eventually retired not just because of age, but because some of its design flaws proved costly in combat, especially in Vietnam, where it was one of the five fighter jets used during the war. The Phantom struggled with stability during maneuvers, the pilot had poor rear visibility, and engine smoke made the jet easy to spot by the enemy. Its hydraulic systems were also fragile, making it vulnerable to ground fire, which brought down more Phantoms than any other threat.