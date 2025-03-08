5 Fighter Jets Used In The Vietnam War

After the conclusion of World War II, tensions in Southeast Asia grew as France attempted to reestablish colonial rule over Vietnam. The consequences of these efforts would lead to the Vietnam War, a brutal conflict that would endure for decades. Although the U.S. became actively involved in the war in 1961, it wasn't until 1964 that it launched its Air Force against North Vietnam. A number of iconic aircraft participated in the war, showcasing not only the ingenuity of the Air Force's planes but also the bravery and skill of the pilots who flew them.

The U.S. aircraft deployed during the war ranged from helicopters like the Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) to heavy bombers like Boeing's B-52 Stratofortress. Each of these aircraft altered the course of the war, from taking down North Vietnamese troops and vehicles to conducting reconnaissance and flying over the battlefield in order to distinguish the enemy from friendlies. However, when discussing American jets that made a difference during the Vietnam war, the fighters, renowned for their speed and firepower, are hard to overlook. Today, we will explore five iconic fighter jets that flew in Southeast Asian skies between 1964 and 1975.