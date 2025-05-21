Which Fighter Jets Can Do The Cobra Maneuver?

In 1989, while flying a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet, Soviet test pilot Viktor Georgiyevich Pugachev did something that hadn't been done before: the Cobra Maneuver. It's gone by different names over the years, but the move is an example of supermaneuvrability, and it's not exactly easy to pull off. The Cobra Maneuver is best described as pitching an aircraft up in a radical move while maintaining altitude such that no climb is achieved. This results in the aircraft pointing its nose up 90 to 120 degrees before stabilizing back into normal operation.

What this achieves is essentially an air brake, as the wings of the aircraft act like a sail to slow its forward momentum. In a dogfight, the Cobra Maneuver can be used when an enemy is hot on a pilot's tail. By executing the move, they can fall behind the pursuing aircraft, turning the table, and making the pursuing plane the pursued. Several fighter jets can do the Cobra Maneuver, including the aforementioned Sukhoi Su-27, the General Dynamics NF-16 Vista, the Mikoyan MiG-29A, Saab J35 Drakens, and many others.

While there are a number of aircraft capable of performing the Cobra Maneuver, the real test is the pilot's skills, as it's not easy to pull off even under ideal conditions. At least, that was certainly true around the time that Pugachev did the Cobra Maneuver for the first time. The invention of thrust vectoring has made it easier to do in a variety of aircraft, but that wasn't available to Pugachev when he did it; however, this changed with later variants.

