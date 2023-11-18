How The Saab J35 Draken Excelled As A Masterpiece Of Swedish Aerial Warfare

There's a good chance that even if anyone in the United States still remembers the Swedish company Saab, they'll likely think of cars. The funny thing is, Saab doesn't make cars anymore and hasn't for over a decade. The company started as an aircraft manufacturer and has been making planes — like the J35 Draken — ever since.

In 1969, Scania-Vabis (maker of semi-trucks and busses) merged with Saab. That partnership ended in 1989, and General Motors swooped in to buy a 50% stake in Saab's Automobile division, spinning that off into a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2000.

Eight years later, the American auto industry was on the precipice of failure. In January 2010, GM sold a majority of its Saab subsidiary to Dutch sports car maker Spyker Cars. That only delayed the inevitable because, in December 2011, Saab Automobile filed for bankruptcy. General Motors still owned part of Saab but refused to accept money from Chinese investors because they didn't want its licenses or technology to fall into their hands.

One shouldn't cry for the Swedish company because cars were never really its thing. Svenska Aeroplan Aktiebolaget (Saab) followed a similar path as Bavarian Motor Works (BMW) some 25 years earlier: building warplanes. In Saab's case, it was for the Swedish Air Force just as Europe was ramping up for a second world war in 1937. Saab wouldn't start designing cars until 1945, with the first heavily influenced by its single-engine trainer, the Safir.